Ipswich pantry heroes 'nothing short of amazing' during pandemic

Published: 7:01 PM August 25, 2021

Dr Dan Poulter praised volunteers at the Castle Hill Community Pantry for their work during the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter MP

Dedicated volunteers at a community pantry have been praised by their MP as "nothing short of amazing" for their heroic work during the coronavirus crisis.

Ray Boggis, Ange Stroud and Garath Jones set up the community pantry to look after people in the Whitton, Whitehouse and Castle Hill areas of Ipswich who were isolated and alone, or in financial difficulties, as a result of the pandemic.

For 18 months, volunteers have collected and distributed food parcels and provided a valuable point of contact to more than 100 different households in the north-west Ipswich area.

Central Suffolk and North West Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, who joined the volunteers to help with their Christmas food hamper deliveries, said those behind the pantry had "touched many lives and made a big difference during the most difficult months of the pandemic".

Presenting the community pantry team with Suffolk Hero awards, he said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a terrible toll on all of our lives, but it has also brought out the very best in our communities and highlighted the incredible lengths that people are prepared to go to in helping others.

"The past 18 months have been a very difficult time for people who live alone or who are on low incomes.

“The Castle Hill Community Centre response to the crisis has been nothing short of amazing.

"I would like to thank the many people, organisations and businesses that have dedicated their time and resources to helping their community.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to present certificates to our community heroes in north-west Ipswich, to thank them for all they have done for others during the pandemic."

Mr Boggis, chairman of the Castle Hill Community Centre Trustees, also thanked all the people and organisations that came together during the pandemic.

They included Ipswich borough councillors, Suffolk County Council, Morrisons and Waitrose as well as local shops and businesses.