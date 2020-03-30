Gallery: Tarzan, Cybermen and Miss Piggy took part in the fancy dress parade
PUBLISHED: 15:06 30 March 2020
Archant
From Miss Piggy to the Marx Brothers, clowns to Tarzan, youngsters at an Ipswich school had enormous fun with a day of dressing up as some of their favourite characters.
The children in our gallery here will be in their mid to late 40s now and many will be parents of children themselves.
Back in 1983 they were pupils at Castle Hill Junior School and among 30 or so who took part in a fancy dress parade.
They threw themselves fully into the challenge of coming up with costumes – no doubt with some help from mum and dad – and produced a spectacular and varied collection for the event. Most of the outfits were based around popular TV shows and films of the time, including the Muppets, Doctor Who and the Wizard of Oz.
Do you remember the event – or did you take part?
