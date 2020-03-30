Nostalgia

Gallery: Tarzan, Cybermen and Miss Piggy took part in the fancy dress parade

One of the children turned up in a brilliant Miss Piggy costume from The Muppet Show Picture: ARCHANT Archant

From Miss Piggy to the Marx Brothers, clowns to Tarzan, youngsters at an Ipswich school had enormous fun with a day of dressing up as some of their favourite characters.

The Scarcrow from a Wizard of Oz made an appearance Picture: ARCHANT The Scarcrow from a Wizard of Oz made an appearance Picture: ARCHANT

The children in our gallery here will be in their mid to late 40s now and many will be parents of children themselves.

Back in 1983 they were pupils at Castle Hill Junior School and among 30 or so who took part in a fancy dress parade.

They threw themselves fully into the challenge of coming up with costumes – no doubt with some help from mum and dad – and produced a spectacular and varied collection for the event. Most of the outfits were based around popular TV shows and films of the time, including the Muppets, Doctor Who and the Wizard of Oz.

Do you remember the event – or did you take part?

Do you remember having a fancy dress day at Castle Hill Junior School in 1983? Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember having a fancy dress day at Castle Hill Junior School in 1983? Picture: ARCHANT

Tell us your memories of the day by emailing judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Tarzan not quite in his natural surroundings of being in the trees Picture: ARCHANT Tarzan not quite in his natural surroundings of being in the trees Picture: ARCHANT

This home made cyberman costume would give the original cybermen a run for their money Picture: ARCHANT This home made cyberman costume would give the original cybermen a run for their money Picture: ARCHANT

Clowning around during the fun day of fancy dress Picture: ARCHANT Clowning around during the fun day of fancy dress Picture: ARCHANT