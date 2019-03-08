Video

WATCH: More than 60 school children perform Ed Sheeran hit

The Castle on the Hill campaign is tkaing place across Suffolk and in a number of schools.

Homestyle UK have launched a lighthearted campaign in hope of gaining the support of Ed Sheeran - the inspiration behind their 'Castle on the Hill' Elmer.

The Castle on the Hill Elmer campaign is running alongside the Elmer trail.

The idea is to get as many people involved doing something related to the superstar's "love song to Suffolk", AKA Castle on the Hill, which is the name of one of the 55 large Elmer's.

Over the course of Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk, Homestyle UK will be promoting their Ed inspired Elmer in unusual ways, filming at schools, doing Elmer carpool karaokes and creating a flash mob.

This week the company released a video of more than 60 primary school students from Rushmere Primary School performing a rendition of the song - with the #ComeonEd to encourage the superstar to show his support and to persuade him to visit Ipswich and meet his Elmer.

Graham Shemmings, managing director of Homestyle UK said: "We want to thank everyone at the school for helping us to produce this fantastic video, the teachers and pupils were unbelievable.

The Castle on the Hill campaign is underway.

"We are very proud to be a part of Elmer's Big Parade and our support for St Elizabeth Hospice does not stop there. As well as being a volunteer for the trail, we are trying to raise as much money as we can by donating £25 from every sale that goes through Homestyle Windows to the Hospice. So far we have raised over £4,000 and will continue doing this until the trail ends in September.

In 2016 Ed Sheeran's team were inundated with messages during the Pigs Gone Wild art trail, and this year Homestyle UK are hoping to exactly the same ahead of Ed's homecoming gigs.

Speaking on behalf of the hospice, Norman LLoyd said: "We are really excited about the plans Homestyle UK have for their sculpture, Castle on the Hill, and wish them every success.

"Their managing director Graham Shemmings, has worked tirelessly to support Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk right from the day it was announced so it would be great to see his ambitions become a reality. And we would obviously love to have the opportunity to introduce Ed to the sculpture he inspired."

Primary school students taking part in the Castle on the Hill campaign run by Homestyle UK.

Every three to four days the company will be releasing something new on their website and social channels, inspired by the Ed Sheeran single.

To keep up to date with their progress make sure you like the @CastleonthehillElmer on Facebook and follow the @EdSheeranElmer on Twitter.