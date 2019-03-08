Cat owner's horror as pet shot in the head with air rifle

Ollie the cat was shot in the head with an air rifle in Trimley St Mary, Felixstowe. Picture: DANIELLE WRIGHT DANIELLE WRIGHT

A pet owner has described her disbelief after vets discovered a pellet had wounded her cat's head - more than 10 days after she came home with a cut they assumed she had got in a fight.

This is the pellet which was retrieved from cat Ollie's head. Picture: DANIELLE WRIGHT This is the pellet which was retrieved from cat Ollie's head. Picture: DANIELLE WRIGHT

Danielle Wright, from Trimley St Mary, says she is in complete shock after finding out her beloved cat Ollie was intentionally hurt by their home near The Josselyns.

She said: "The actual incident happened on Tuesday, October 1 around 8.30am as Ollie came dashing back home with an injury but we just assumed she'd got in a fight.

"It was only when it didn't heal over properly and we took her to the vets that they found the pellet, otherwise we would have had no idea."

Danielle and her husband became increasingly concerned that the wound wasn't healing, so they decided to take Ollie to Vets For Pets in Martlesham where they put the five-year-old cat under anaesthetic and discovered the pellet lodged above her eyes.

Danielle Wright and her cat Ollie, who was shot in the head by an air rifle. Picture: DANIELLE WRIGHT Danielle Wright and her cat Ollie, who was shot in the head by an air rifle. Picture: DANIELLE WRIGHT

"We were really shocked and we hadn't even considered that something like that could have happened," added Danielle.

"It's hard to understand what would motivate someone to do such a thing."

Luckily Ollie is not believed to have any permanent injuries following the incident, but Danielle and her husband have had to fork out £220 to have the pellet removed and it is expected to leave a hefty scar.

According to Danielle, the vet said this incident is "unfortunately common" but the pellet is not often lodged in the head. The Wright family has since reported the incident to police who have logged the crime as criminal damage and will look into the case over the coming days. People living nearby have been responding to the incident on Facebook, calling it 'cruel' and 'disgusting'. One said: "This has broken my heart, I am in The Josselyns and terrified for my fur babies."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We can confirm we received a report yesterday morning, Wednesday, October 16, of a member of the public stating an air rifle pellet had to be removed from a cat. The pellet had lodged in the cat's head.

"The incident took place in the Mariners Way area of Trimley St Mary and is thought to have taken place at about 8.30am on Tuesday, October 1."