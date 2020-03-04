Cat shot with airgun in Suffolk village

A cat was shot in the face in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe.

The cat was shot with an airgun in The Josselyns, but survived.

The incident took place between midnight on 23 February and midday 24 February.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "Every year the RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate cases and help hundreds of animals that are the defenseless victims of air gun attacks.

"It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. These are deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty.

"Cats and wildlife are normally the animals that are more susceptible to these incidents simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as we would like. The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal.

"We are calling for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop could help relieve the problem.

"These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering and it is illegal. Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12564/20.