E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cat shot with airgun in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 16:11 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 04 March 2020

A cat was shot with an airgun in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe. The incident happened between the 23 and 24 February according to Suffolk Police. Picture: GOOGLE

A cat was shot with an airgun in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe. The incident happened between the 23 and 24 February according to Suffolk Police. Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

A cat was shot in the face in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe.

The cat was shot with an airgun in The Josselyns, but survived.

The incident took place between midnight on 23 February and midday 24 February.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "Every year the RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate cases and help hundreds of animals that are the defenseless victims of air gun attacks.

You may also want to watch:

"It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. These are deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty.

"Cats and wildlife are normally the animals that are more susceptible to these incidents simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as we would like. The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal.

"We are calling for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop could help relieve the problem.

"These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering and it is illegal. Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12564/20.

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shops running out of handwash as people stock up amid coronavirus fears

Retailers are running low on handwash, with many completely out of hand sanitiser Picture: ARCHANT

Paedophile shopkeeper used ‘devious tactics’ to dodge web restrictions

David Davenport was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ground-breaking new show coming to Ipswich

Gecko, physical theatre company, and Mind the Gap have collaborated on a new show 'a little space' which explores the different feelings produced by the notion of being alone Photo: Tom Woollard

Shamed lollipop man in court again for indecent images of children

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court last year Picture: ARCHANT

Major repair work planned at historic library after ‘partial roof collapse’

Hadleigh Library suffered damage after torrential rain in November Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24