Man who sent sexual images to schoolgirl loses appeal against sentence

04 June, 2020 - 16:30
Catalin Vasilache took his case to the Court of Appeal Picture: GOOGLE

Catalin Vasilache took his case to the Court of Appeal Picture: GOOGLE

A man who sent sexually explicit messages and images to a 13-year-old Ipswich schoolgirl has lost his appeal against a 12-month prison sentence.

Catalin Vasilache was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court last November of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The 32-year-old contacted the girl on a messaging app over the period of two months sending explicit images of himself and engaging in sexual conversation.

Despite evidence the girl made it clear she was still at school, Vasilache claimed he thought she was an adult.

Vasilache, of Barnsley Street, Wigan, at the time, was sentenced to 12 months’ custody and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

On Wednesday, he took his case to the Court of Appeal to argue the sentence was unduly harsh.

But justices said the sentencing judge had been correct and refused the appeal.

