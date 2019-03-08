E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Mum's anger at theft of catalytic converter in Ipswich Hospital car park

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 24 October 2019

Kizzi Bloomfield with her grandson Ezra. Kizzi is unemployed and will struggle to resume normal life without her car. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELD

Kizzi Bloomfield with her grandson Ezra. Kizzi is unemployed and will struggle to resume normal life without her car. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELD

Archant

A mother has spoken of the "devastating" effect the theft of a crucial car part has had on her independence amid a number of similar crimes in Ipswich in recent weeks.

Kizzi was horrified to find that the thieves had cut out the converter, rendering her car useless. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELDKizzi was horrified to find that the thieves had cut out the converter, rendering her car useless. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELD

Kizzi Bloomfield was one of the latest to have the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota while it was parked at Ipswich Hospital, rendering it useless.

The 41-year-old from Greenwich, Ipswich had been visiting her husband, who had a clot on his lung, at the Heath Road site when the theft happened on Wednesday, October 16, some time between 10.30am and 6.30pm.

"My son had to take two days off school because I couldn't take him in the car," she said. "If I lose it I don't know what I'll do.

"My husband and myself are currently unemployed and now I've lost two years no claims. I still need to pay the excess and the car might have been written off considering it's so old."

Kizzi Bloomfield parked here in the hospital car park and left the car between 10.30am and 6.30pm whilst her husband was treated for a blood clot on his lungs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSKizzi Bloomfield parked here in the hospital car park and left the car between 10.30am and 6.30pm whilst her husband was treated for a blood clot on his lungs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "I can confirm there have been a number of these catalytic converters stolen over the last few weeks."

Mrs Bloomfield is concerned that supermarkets which are selling battery operated reciprocating saws, some for only £25, are actually encouraging thefts like this by providing the specialist equipment needed.

She said: "With that saw, all you need is three people and a car jack and they'll have it out in three minutes flat."

Suffolk police have published a guide on how to prevent catalytic converter thefts and advised that the precious metals inside are what thieves want, as rhodium is rare and valuable.

Enquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of the theft should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/63309/19.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Rail line from Ipswich and Colchester to London due to reopen at 2pm

Network Rail engineers repairing the damaged wires between Colchester and Marks Tey. Picture; NETWORK RAIL/GREATER ANGLIA

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Shocked neighbours speak out after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They give us love and devotion’: School in Ipswich holds pet service

Orwell Park School in Nacton held a pet service for pre-prep pupils. Picture: SARAH SKIRBY SMITH

Watch: #Gameday: ‘I’m going to criticise Lambert for the first time’ – Town fans react to Rotherham defeat

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts before and after the defeat to Rotherham. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists