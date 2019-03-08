Mum's anger at theft of catalytic converter in Ipswich Hospital car park

Kizzi Bloomfield with her grandson Ezra. Kizzi is unemployed and will struggle to resume normal life without her car. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELD Archant

A mother has spoken of the "devastating" effect the theft of a crucial car part has had on her independence amid a number of similar crimes in Ipswich in recent weeks.

Kizzi was horrified to find that the thieves had cut out the converter, rendering her car useless. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELD Kizzi was horrified to find that the thieves had cut out the converter, rendering her car useless. Picture: KIZZI BLOOMFIELD

Kizzi Bloomfield was one of the latest to have the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota while it was parked at Ipswich Hospital, rendering it useless.

The 41-year-old from Greenwich, Ipswich had been visiting her husband, who had a clot on his lung, at the Heath Road site when the theft happened on Wednesday, October 16, some time between 10.30am and 6.30pm.

"My son had to take two days off school because I couldn't take him in the car," she said. "If I lose it I don't know what I'll do.

"My husband and myself are currently unemployed and now I've lost two years no claims. I still need to pay the excess and the car might have been written off considering it's so old."

Kizzi Bloomfield parked here in the hospital car park and left the car between 10.30am and 6.30pm whilst her husband was treated for a blood clot on his lungs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Kizzi Bloomfield parked here in the hospital car park and left the car between 10.30am and 6.30pm whilst her husband was treated for a blood clot on his lungs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "I can confirm there have been a number of these catalytic converters stolen over the last few weeks."

Mrs Bloomfield is concerned that supermarkets which are selling battery operated reciprocating saws, some for only £25, are actually encouraging thefts like this by providing the specialist equipment needed.

She said: "With that saw, all you need is three people and a car jack and they'll have it out in three minutes flat."

Suffolk police have published a guide on how to prevent catalytic converter thefts and advised that the precious metals inside are what thieves want, as rhodium is rare and valuable.

Enquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of the theft should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/63309/19.