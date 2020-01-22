E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police urge motorists to be vigilant after string of catalytic converter thefts across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 22 January 2020

Police are appealing for information after a number of catalytic converter thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for information after a number of catalytic converter thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are urging vigilance after a number of thefts of catalytic converters in Ipswich and west Suffolk.

The appeal comes after three converters were stolen from vehicles in Ipswich on Monday, January 20 in Peterhouse Close, Havergate Road and Nightingale Road.

Two of the vehicles' owners reported seeing two men interfering with their cars.

It is believed the incident in Peterhouse Close happened between 5.35pm and 5.44pm, while the theft in Havergate Road happened at 8.15pm and the Nightingale Road theft between 7.15pm and 8.30am the following morning.

On January 17, a Toyota Prius had its converter stolen for the second time around 6.15pm in Springfield Avenue, Bury St Edmunds. It had previously been targeted by thieves on December 31.

In Newmarket, a Lexus was also targeted in Exning Road on January 7, while the following day a Honda Jazz had its converter stolen while parked outside a property in Freshfields.

Another was also stolen from a Toyota Yaris in Pipers Close, Haverhill, on January 8.

Those with information that could help Suffolk police should contact the force on 101, quoting the following references:

Peterhouse Close: 37/4105/20

Havergate Road: 37/4111/20

Nightingale Road: CAD 55 of January 21

Springfield Avenue: 37/3598/20

Exning Road: 37/1565/20

Freshfields: 37/1580/20

Pipers Close: 37/1603/20

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Is Ravenswood’s Lidl preparing to move to Futura Park in Ipswich?

Is Ravenswood Lidl planning to move across Nacton Road to Futura Park? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Absent minded pub goer ‘forgot’ he was carrying knuckle duster in pocket

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks last November following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 200 arrests in drugs crackdown across Ipswich area

Suffolk police seized more than 120 grammes of uncut heroin and crack cocaine in the Ipswich area last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Motorcyclist ‘with wicked sense of humour’ died in crash with car, inquest told

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists