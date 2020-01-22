Police urge motorists to be vigilant after string of catalytic converter thefts across Suffolk

Police are appealing for information after a number of catalytic converter thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill

Police are urging vigilance after a number of thefts of catalytic converters in Ipswich and west Suffolk.

The appeal comes after three converters were stolen from vehicles in Ipswich on Monday, January 20 in Peterhouse Close, Havergate Road and Nightingale Road.

Two of the vehicles' owners reported seeing two men interfering with their cars.

It is believed the incident in Peterhouse Close happened between 5.35pm and 5.44pm, while the theft in Havergate Road happened at 8.15pm and the Nightingale Road theft between 7.15pm and 8.30am the following morning.

On January 17, a Toyota Prius had its converter stolen for the second time around 6.15pm in Springfield Avenue, Bury St Edmunds. It had previously been targeted by thieves on December 31.

In Newmarket, a Lexus was also targeted in Exning Road on January 7, while the following day a Honda Jazz had its converter stolen while parked outside a property in Freshfields.

Another was also stolen from a Toyota Yaris in Pipers Close, Haverhill, on January 8.

Those with information that could help Suffolk police should contact the force on 101, quoting the following references:

Peterhouse Close: 37/4105/20

Havergate Road: 37/4111/20

Nightingale Road: CAD 55 of January 21

Springfield Avenue: 37/3598/20

Exning Road: 37/1565/20

Freshfields: 37/1580/20

Pipers Close: 37/1603/20