Could you give one of these purr-fect cats the home they deserve?

PUBLISHED: 18:59 05 October 2019

Daisy the beautiful 8 year old cat would love to find her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Daisy the beautiful 8 year old cat would love to find her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Daisy, Billy and Minky are all looking for their forever home after their owners were either unable to look after them or sadly passed away - could you help?

Could Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCould Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA in Martlesham has a whole batch of cats who need a home, with around 13 currently living at the centre.

Billy is around 14 or 15 years old and he is an affectionate tabby and white haired cat.

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, could he be the companion you were looking for? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBilly the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, could he be the companion you were looking for? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He came into the care of the RSCPA in Martlesham after his previous owners could no longer care for him and now he is looking for a loving new home to pay him lots of attention and give him heaps of company.

Billy is on medication for a heart murmur, but the branch will help towards funding this.

Billy the friendly feline is looking for a new home, could he be the companion you were looking for? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBilly the friendly feline is looking for a new home, could he be the companion you were looking for? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

His favourite activities include sleeping in his igloo bed and getting all the attention he can - he loves to be made a fuss of.

Minky's previous owner sadly passed away, meaning she is looking for a new forever home.

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBilly the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Her favourite past-time is lounging on her shelf and she enjoys her own independence.

She is 14-years-old, but she cannot live with other cats or dogs.

Could Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCould Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

However she can live with children as she is super sweet and affectionate, despite her older age.

Daisy sadly came into the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner also passed away.

Could Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCould Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

She is a very independent cat who likes to be made a fuss of, but always on her own terms.

Due to her feisty character and heaps of personality, Daisy's 'cattitude' means she is best suited with older teenagers and cannot live with any other dogs or cats.

Could Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCould Minky the sweet boy be your purrfect companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

To see more details of Daisy, Minky and Billy and all the other pets in the care of the RSPCA who need new homes, visit their website.

You can also contact the centre by phone on 03009997321 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Daisy the beautiful 8 year old cat would love to find her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDaisy the beautiful 8 year old cat would love to find her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Billy's reference: 11C-220219-31

Daisy's reference: 25PC030119-20

Daisy the beautiful 8 year old cat would love to find her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDaisy the beautiful 8 year old cat would love to find her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Minky's reference: 26PC250619-44

