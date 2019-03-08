Could you give one of these purr-fect cats the home they deserve?
PUBLISHED: 18:59 05 October 2019
Charlotte Bond
Daisy, Billy and Minky are all looking for their forever home after their owners were either unable to look after them or sadly passed away - could you help?
The RSPCA in Martlesham has a whole batch of cats who need a home, with around 13 currently living at the centre.
Billy is around 14 or 15 years old and he is an affectionate tabby and white haired cat.
He came into the care of the RSCPA in Martlesham after his previous owners could no longer care for him and now he is looking for a loving new home to pay him lots of attention and give him heaps of company.
Billy is on medication for a heart murmur, but the branch will help towards funding this.
His favourite activities include sleeping in his igloo bed and getting all the attention he can - he loves to be made a fuss of.
Minky's previous owner sadly passed away, meaning she is looking for a new forever home.
Her favourite past-time is lounging on her shelf and she enjoys her own independence.
She is 14-years-old, but she cannot live with other cats or dogs.
However she can live with children as she is super sweet and affectionate, despite her older age.
Daisy sadly came into the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner also passed away.
She is a very independent cat who likes to be made a fuss of, but always on her own terms.
Due to her feisty character and heaps of personality, Daisy's 'cattitude' means she is best suited with older teenagers and cannot live with any other dogs or cats.
To see more details of Daisy, Minky and Billy and all the other pets in the care of the RSPCA who need new homes, visit their website.
You can also contact the centre by phone on 03009997321 from 9am to 4.30pm.
Billy's reference: 11C-220219-31
Daisy's reference: 25PC030119-20
Minky's reference: 26PC250619-44