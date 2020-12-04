E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you used to party at the Dove? See our Days Gone By photos here

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 December 2020

Was the Dove your favourite place to party? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Now known for incredible ales, the Dove in Ipswich was once one of the town’s biggest party hotspots.

The popular pub, now known as The Dove Street Inn, used to hold its flagship Caught Out before its party era came to an end at its closing party in 2002.

The town was famous for its nights out prior to the 2010s, with big names such as Hollywood’s and Liberty’s among some of the town’s favourites before the millennium.

Nowadays, the Dove Street Inn is popular for its wide range of ales and international beers – and for a hearty dinner.

From bootcut jeans to wet-look gel hair, do you recognise yourself or any of your friends enjoying a night out in these photos?

