Published: 4:00 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

Was the Dove your favourite place to party? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Now known for incredible ales, the Dove in Ipswich was once one of the town’s biggest party hotspots.

Did you party at the Dove in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The popular pub, now known as The Dove Street Inn, used to hold its flagship Caught Out before its party era came to an end at its closing party in 2002.

The Dove hosted its final Caught Out party in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The town was famous for its nights out prior to the 2010s, with big names such as Hollywood’s and Liberty’s among some of the town’s favourites before the millennium.

Nowadays the pub is popular among real ale drinkers and international beer fans Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Nowadays, the Dove Street Inn is popular for its wide range of ales and international beers – and for a hearty dinner.

Were you a fan of the Caught Out nights at the Dove? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

From bootcut jeans to wet-look gel hair, do you recognise yourself or any of your friends enjoying a night out in these photos?

Was Caught Out one of your favourite night's out? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

