E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire breaks out in kitchen of Ipswich house

PUBLISHED: 10:45 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 17 December 2019

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a house in Ipswich (File photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a house in Ipswich (File photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Smoke could be seen billowing from the window of an Ipswich house after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Two fire engines were sent to the fire at an end terrace house in Cauldwell Hall Road, near the Old Times pub, around 9.20am today (Tuesday, December 17).

Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed smoke billowing from one of the windows.

The fire was then located inside the kitchen.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a house fire in Cauldwell Hall Road this morning.

"The fire was located in the kitchen of the property and extinguished by crews."

The spokeswoman added an ambulance was originally called but was stood down before arrival.

The fire was extinguished by 10.05am.

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: NATHAN SMITH

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: NATHAN SMITH

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major plans for new aqua park next to Suffolk Food Hall revealed

The aqua park will be built on top of a man-made lake, which developers hope will not be subject to blue-green algae Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

Port sites celebrate record October as huge volumes of grain shipped abroad

Grain being loaded onto a COFCO UK lorry at Ipswich Grain Terminal at the Port of Ipswich Picture: TOM BARKER

Stalker will be sentenced in new year

Simon Bourdon will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich tourist spot to close for two weeks next summer for roof repairs

Ipswich Art Gallery will close for around two weeks next year for roof replacement work. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What Suffolk County Council’s budget means for you

Suffolk County Council has published its first draft of the 2020/21 budget. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists