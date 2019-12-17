Fire breaks out in kitchen of Ipswich house

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a house in Ipswich (File photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Smoke could be seen billowing from the window of an Ipswich house after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Two fire engines were sent to the fire at an end terrace house in Cauldwell Hall Road, near the Old Times pub, around 9.20am today (Tuesday, December 17).

Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed smoke billowing from one of the windows.

The fire was then located inside the kitchen.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a house fire in Cauldwell Hall Road this morning.

"The fire was located in the kitchen of the property and extinguished by crews."

The spokeswoman added an ambulance was originally called but was stood down before arrival.

The fire was extinguished by 10.05am.