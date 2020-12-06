Frustration as ‘horrific’ flooding affects housing estate for over a year

Residents in Sproughton who are fed up with the flooding outside their homes on Church Lane after developers, Bennett Homes, altered the drainage around the new housing estate, Church Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Residents of a housing estate in Sproughton are frustrated by constant flooding, however the cause is disputed as developers insist they aren’t to blame.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shocking photos show the extent of flooding in Church Lane, Sproughton. Picture: CARLA GUNNELL Shocking photos show the extent of flooding in Church Lane, Sproughton. Picture: CARLA GUNNELL

Bennett Homes completed the Church Meadow estate in early 2019 and residents on the estate, and in homes off Church Lane, say they have seen severe flooding since.

Jayne Kettle grew up Sproughton after her parents bought a home in Church Lane in the 1960s and said there had never been any major flooding issues before.

A drainage ditch runs along the housing estate, under Church Lane and through Ms Kettle’s garden, and she says it floods every time it rains.

“The ditch always used to flow in the years I lived here before Bennett Homes,” she said.

Sproughton Church Lane resident Jayne Kettle, front, and other residents, show where the water is now flowing via a channel dug by a fellow resident to prevent the flooding of Church Lane, from the ditch dug by the housing estate developers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sproughton Church Lane resident Jayne Kettle, front, and other residents, show where the water is now flowing via a channel dug by a fellow resident to prevent the flooding of Church Lane, from the ditch dug by the housing estate developers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The water is up on the highway at the top of the ditch and it has sometimes got all the way up to people’s back doors – it’s horrific and frustrates us all.”

You may also want to watch:

Zac Norman, district councillor for Sproughton and Pinewood, said he was “absolutely and utterly disgusted” with the way he felt Bennett Homes had treated residents.

Sproughton Parish Council also commented, citing concerns that the problem had not been solved in over a year and the cold weather was bound to create a slip hazard when the standing water freezes over.

Church Lane residents, Jayne Kettle, front, and Jackie Palmer, by the channel dug by a fellow resident to divert water from the the drainage ditch dug by developers of the new housing estate, Church Meadow, which has been causing flooding near their homes in Church Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Church Lane residents, Jayne Kettle, front, and Jackie Palmer, by the channel dug by a fellow resident to divert water from the the drainage ditch dug by developers of the new housing estate, Church Meadow, which has been causing flooding near their homes in Church Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But Edward Parker, managing director of Bennett Homes, said: “After extensive surveys, it was concluded that the blockage is not related in any way to our Church Meadow development but is, in fact, within privately owned gardens some 30 metres downstream.

“Our new development is on an entirely independent drainage system which does not rely or feed into the blocked drain in question.

“As a result, our construction work has not affected the local drainage in any way.”

A spokesman from Suffolk Highways said: “There was a survey and cleansing work which happened at this site in February this year, the highways part of the system is working OK.

The new housing estate, Church Meadow, in Sproughton, where nearby residents in Church Lane are suffering flooding outside their homes after the developers altered the drainage around the new housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The new housing estate, Church Meadow, in Sproughton, where nearby residents in Church Lane are suffering flooding outside their homes after the developers altered the drainage around the new housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“There are some issues with the privately owned sections of the system, which is on residents and developers land.”