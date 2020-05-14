CBeebies Rainbow Adventure experience in Ipswich postponed

An interactive CBeebies experience that was due to visit Suffolk this summer has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Rainbow Adventure was due to bring five themed interactive rooms for children to play, sing and dance in to the Suffolk Food Hall from Friday, June 19 through until mid July.

The experience was to include shows with characters such as Hey Duggee, Something Special, Sarah & Duck, Go Jetters and Andy’s Dinosaurs.

The 50-minute tour was planning to take groups of 37 visitors at a time through interactive rooms filled with various sensory activities.

Step Inside Productions has confirmed the postponement of the tour until next summer and a spokesperson said: “Due to the continuing risk of Covid-19, Step Inside Productions has made the decision to postpone the CBeebies Rainbow Adventure visit to Suffolk Food Hall until 2021.

“Our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our visitors and employees and we thank you for your understanding.”

The company explained that their ticketing partner SEE will be in touch about refunds or credit for those who have already purchased tickets to the experience.

Other locations of the UK tour included Hull, Richmond and York.