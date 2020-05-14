E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

CBeebies Rainbow Adventure experience in Ipswich postponed

PUBLISHED: 12:57 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 14 May 2020

The CBeebies Rainbow Adventure was meant to be coming to Ipswich in June. Picture: CBEEBIES STEP INSIDE PRODUCTIONS/ BBC STUDIOS

The CBeebies Rainbow Adventure was meant to be coming to Ipswich in June. Picture: CBEEBIES STEP INSIDE PRODUCTIONS/ BBC STUDIOS

CBEEBIES STEP INSIDE PRODUCTIONS/ BBC STUDIOS

An interactive CBeebies experience that was due to visit Suffolk this summer has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Rainbow Adventure was due to bring five themed interactive rooms for children to play, sing and dance in to the Suffolk Food Hall from Friday, June 19 through until mid July.

MORE: Interactive CBeebies experience coming to Ipswich this summer

The experience was to include shows with characters such as Hey Duggee, Something Special, Sarah & Duck, Go Jetters and Andy’s Dinosaurs.

You may also want to watch:

The 50-minute tour was planning to take groups of 37 visitors at a time through interactive rooms filled with various sensory activities.

Step Inside Productions has confirmed the postponement of the tour until next summer and a spokesperson said: “Due to the continuing risk of Covid-19, Step Inside Productions has made the decision to postpone the CBeebies Rainbow Adventure visit to Suffolk Food Hall until 2021.

“Our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our visitors and employees and we thank you for your understanding.”

The company explained that their ticketing partner SEE will be in touch about refunds or credit for those who have already purchased tickets to the experience.

Other locations of the UK tour included Hull, Richmond and York.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thousands head to Suffolk tips as they reopen for waste

Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears large crowds could descend on Suffolk’s coastal towns this weekend

Felixstowe beach on day one of the reduced lockdown rules Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with GBH following ‘puncture wound’ incident in Ipswich

Phillip Manning was due before magistrates on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

‘How am I going to survive?’ – Hairdresser, 20, and married couple on life on Universal Credit in lockdown

Leah Scott and Tamara Ellison, from Suffolk, are sharing their experiences with applying for Universal Credit as more than 1.8million people applied for the benefit during the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: MARK SCOTT/TAMARA ELLISON

The power of the sea: waves smash part of resort’s prom

Part of the promenade at Manor End, Felixstowe, snapped and lifted by the waves Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24