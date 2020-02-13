E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Interactive CBeebies experience coming to Ipswich this summer

PUBLISHED: 10:47 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 13 February 2020

CBeebies Rainbow Adventure is coming to Ipswich. Picture: CBEEBIES STEP INSIDE PRODUCTIONS/ BBC STUDIOS

CBeebies Rainbow Adventure is coming to Ipswich. Picture: CBEEBIES STEP INSIDE PRODUCTIONS/ BBC STUDIOS

CBEEBIES STEP INSIDE PRODUCTIONS/ BBC STUDIOS

CBeebies' first ever pop-up experience is coming to a popular Ipswich venue - complete with five themed interactive rooms for young fans to sing, dance, discover and play.

Tickets are now on sale for a bespoke pop-up experience called the CBeebies Rainbow Adventure, which will stop at Suffolk Food Hall in June 2020 on its UK tour.

Produced by Step Inside Productions under license by BBC Studios, the inflatable pop-up structure is a fun-packed experience full of colour, shape and sound.

In groups of up to 37, visitors will be transported through a 50-minute journey in a vibrant CBeebies garden and interactive rooms based on some of the channel's most-loved shows.

The featured shows include Hey Duggee, Something Special, Sarah & Duck, Go Jetters and Andy's Dinosaurs.

Each show will transform a different room into an incredible experience with flowers that make sounds, rocks which change colour, light-up walls, over-sized fruits, air-filled hedges and clouds giving visitors a unique sensory experience.

The experience will head to Suffolk Food Hall on Friday, June 19 to Sunday, July 12 - with tickets on sale now here.

Standard tickets are £12.50 per person, with children under the age of 18 months going free of charge. Group and school bookings are welcome, with discounts available for four or more people.

Dan Marks, the founder of the project, said: "Compelling entertainment experiences are about stepping into and experiencing new worlds.

"Step Inside Productions is delighted to be partnering with BBC Studios to create CBeebies Rainbow Adventure and we look forward to bringing the channel and its programming to life in a new and compelling way and taking it to young fans across the UK."

Tickets will be available on the day subject to availability and at an additional £1 per ticket. These can only be purchased on the same day you are attending the event.

No unaccompanied children or adults will be admitted.

