Do you recognise the men in these CCTV pictures?

Suffolk police has issued a CCTV image in the hope of identifying men linked to an incident where a woman in her 80s was assaulted outside Betfred in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A CCTV image has been released by police after a woman in her 80s was punched in the face outside Betfred bookmakers in Ipswich.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 6 between midday and 12.30pm, when the woman was walking towards the bookmakers in Westgate Street, as a group of men were leaving.

It is reported that a member of the group threw a punch at another, which instead caught the victim.

She was left with a cut lip and bruises and is said to have been shaken by the incident.

Police have said that they are “keeping an open mind” regarding the intention behind the punch, but added they are keen to speak to the men in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “If you are one of those pictured, or if you recognise either of the males, please contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Response Team.”

Information can be given by calling the team on 101, quoting reference 37/20190/19 or by emailing PC Laura Woodward.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.