Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Do you recognise the men in these CCTV pictures?

PUBLISHED: 17:40 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 18 April 2019

Suffolk police has issued a CCTV image in the hope of identifying men linked to an incident where a woman in her 80s was assaulted outside Betfred in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police has issued a CCTV image in the hope of identifying men linked to an incident where a woman in her 80s was assaulted outside Betfred in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A CCTV image has been released by police after a woman in her 80s was punched in the face outside Betfred bookmakers in Ipswich.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 6 between midday and 12.30pm, when the woman was walking towards the bookmakers in Westgate Street, as a group of men were leaving.

It is reported that a member of the group threw a punch at another, which instead caught the victim.

She was left with a cut lip and bruises and is said to have been shaken by the incident.

Police have said that they are “keeping an open mind” regarding the intention behind the punch, but added they are keen to speak to the men in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “If you are one of those pictured, or if you recognise either of the males, please contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Response Team.”

Information can be given by calling the team on 101, quoting reference 37/20190/19 or by emailing PC Laura Woodward.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Call centre jobs under threat

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

Hottest day of the year for region with warmer weather to come

The weather in East Anglia is the warmest it's been all year today. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Do you recognise the men in these CCTV pictures?

Suffolk police has issued a CCTV image in the hope of identifying men linked to an incident where a woman in her 80s was assaulted outside Betfred in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Climate activists threaten to ‘shut down’ Heathrow Airport on Good Friday

Climate activists surround a pink boat parked during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Pete Mazur flown to Ipswich Hospital after Cape Verde sickness ordeal

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists