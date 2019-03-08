CCTV image of Ipswich man wanted in connection with incident released
PUBLISHED: 13:13 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 04 April 2019
Police are issuing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident that took place in Ipswich recently.
Officers would like to speak to the man who may have information that could assist the inquiry.
If you are the person pictured, or if you recognise the man, please contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 16687/19.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on
0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
