Where in Ipswich would benefit from CCTV?

PUBLISHED: 13:41 23 January 2019

Where in Ipswich does there need to be CCTV? Tell us. Picture: RUDI TAPPER/ GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

RUDI TAPPER

Ipswich Borough Council are set to replace cameras and put them in new locations around the town - but we want to know where you think they should be placed.

The town centre currently has 167 cameras which cost in excess of £600,000 a year to run, however the equipment was declared as ‘no longer sustainable’ back in July.

Read more: Ipswich CCTV overhaul approved in bid to cut crime and save costs

To fix this a £500,000 pot was set aside to replace 90% of the cameras and amend some of their locations to provide better coverage in areas not currently served well.

The maintenance contract for the current CCTV finishes at the end of this month, this is when the new system will be implemented.

It is thought that the improvements will save an estimated £30,000 per year and help to reduce crime.

The system aims to protect the public and staff, reduce violent and aggressive crime, and aid in criminal investigations, health and safety probes and other formal complaints.

It has not yet been announced where the cameras will be located so we want to know where you think they should be.

Tell us by commenting below or filling in the Google form.

