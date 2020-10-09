BMW driver caught drink-driving in Ipswich after row with partner

A 21-year-old man caught drink-driving at twice the legal limit in Ipswich after having an argument with his partner has been banned from the road.

Magistrates heard how Cebo Madikazi, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, was spotted by police driving a blue BMW along Key Street on August 22 this year.

Officers pulled Madikazi over because the car was travelling at 15mph in a 30mph limit and indicated both left and right without turning, Ruby Mckeague, prosecuting, told the court.

Madikazi tested positive for alcohol at the roadside and was arrested.

At the police station, he blew 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Madikazi was also driving on a provisonal licence without ‘L’ plates and no-one else was in the car, Ms Mckeague added.

In police interview, Madikazi, who works as a care coordinator in Newmarket, told officers he had had a few beers and some amaretto prior to driving the car.

He told officers he drove the vehicle after having an argument with his partner.

He explained that he did have insurance but had been taken off the policy, Ms Mckeague told the court.

The court heard that Madikazi had no previous convictions.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Madikazi pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Peter Spary, defending, said Madikazi regretted his actions.

“He is very pleasant young man,” Mr Spary said.

“He had an argument with his partner, who he is in a long-term relationship with.

“He has a motorbike licence with no points on it but knows that he will lose that.”

Magistrates banned Madikazi from the road for 19 months and fined him £300 for drink-driving.

He was also fined £300 for driving with no insurance and handed a £100 fine for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £70 victim surcharge.

Magistrates offered Madikazi the opportunity to take a drink-driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce his ban by 19 weeks if completed.