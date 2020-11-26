E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Griff Rhys Jones kicks off quirky auction to support Ipswich children’s hospice

26 November, 2020 - 16:01
Griff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones is tomorrow starting a quirky auction selling off celebrity’s belongings to raise money for Ipswich’s Treehouse children’s hospice.

Griff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Here Griff Rhys Jones is laying down in a custom-made coffin in the shape of a giant TV camera that was made for him in Ghana. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYGriff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Here Griff Rhys Jones is laying down in a custom-made coffin in the shape of a giant TV camera that was made for him in Ghana. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Dawn French’s “first and only posh watch”, Sir Paul McCartney’s microphone and a signed guitar from Coldplay are some of the latest items now available for people to bid on in the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction, being held by the Suffolk comic to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

MORE: All about celebrity Griff Rhys Jones’ quirky auction to help Ipswich children’s hospice

The star, who rose to fame on Not The Nine O’Clock News and as one half of the Smith and Jones double act, usually stages an annual Christmas show in aid of EACH at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre.

That cannot go ahead this year due to Covid-19 - so Griff has enlisted his network of famous friends to donate items for the auction.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is donating a pair of shoes for the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICESComedian Ricky Gervais is donating a pair of shoes for the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICES

The 200 lots from more than 70 stars includes shoes and jeans from fellow Suffolk resident Ed Sheeran, red underpants worn by Tom Hollander in the film In The Loop and a copy of sitcom Hi-de-Hi’s rudest ever script.

Griff said: “We can’t as easily do the sponsored stuff. The church halls are shut. The shops have been closed.

VIDEO: Griff Rhys Jones on why he’s launched an auction to support a hospice

“So I’ve put the word out and we’ve started our own charity second-hand site that has only celebrity cast-offs.

Griff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYGriff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

“If you’re searching for a Christmas present for a granny who’s nuts about Game of Thrones or an uncle who always does his Mick Jagger impression, we have unique authenticated GOT and Stones items for you.

“You have to go on the website to have a look and choose a Christmas memento for someone you know. There’s a good chance one of your favourite stars or shows will be there.”

WATCH: Tom Hollander helps Ipswich children’s hospice with quirky donations

Cook Delia Smith has donated a coat for the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICESCook Delia Smith has donated a coat for the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICES

EACH has experienced a hugely significant drop in voluntary income as a result of shops being closed and fundraising events cancelled this year.

Griff added: “What we’ll give is a tiny thing for a huge and vital service.

“I’ve met parents and children at the Treehouse. I’ve never been so overwhelmed.

“It’s a place that buys precious time for people who really need it. Don’t be afraid. A hospice is not about death. It is about making the very most out of life and joy.

Griff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYGriff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

“If we can all get behind this auction, we can really help.”

MORE: Hi-de-Hi! actor donates script famous for bad language to help Ipswich children’s hospice

The Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction is sponsored by software company Citrix and is being hosted by online auction experts Bid In, kindly donating its services free of charge, with Go Group giving a free platinum delivery service straight to doors.

Lots can be viewed now on www.celebritybottomdrawer.com

Paul McCartney's microphone features in the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICESPaul McCartney's microphone features in the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICES

Bidding will begin on Friday, November 27 and continue through to Sunday, December 6.

Anyone who feels they already have enough items around the house will also be able to ‘bid for nothing’ and make a donation straight to EACH.

