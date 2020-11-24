E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman fights off phone robbers at children’s playground

PUBLISHED: 16:54 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 24 November 2020

The attempted robbery happened in the play area by Celestion Drive Picture: GOOGLE

A woman fought off a pair of would-be robbers who demanded her mobile phone as she walked through a playground in Ipswich.

The victim – a woman in her 30s – had been walking along Foxhall Road and cut through the play area by Celestion Drive.

While talking on her mobile phone, she noticed two men sitting on a bench in the playground.

As she passed, one of the men shouted at her to give them the phone, before they got up and began pushing her.

The victim fought the men off and managed to run away to safety.

The attempted robbery happened at about 10.30pm on Saturday, November 21.

Both suspects were aged 30 to 40 and wore black face masks. One also wore a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms, while the other wore a black Adidas tracksuit and black hooded top.

Anyone with information should call South CID at Landmark House, quoting reference 67718/20.

