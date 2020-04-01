Gallery

Is this the friendliest street in Ipswich?

Residents of Cemetery Road have shown the benefits of community spirit during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Neighbours in Cemetery Road are proving that community spirit is alive and well in Ipswich despite lockdown keeping them inside their homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents of Cemetery Road are keeping in good spirits during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of Cemetery Road are keeping in good spirits during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families have been waving and smiling at one another as they pass by on their daily walk, and many windows proudly display messages of support for the NHS.

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus news coverage here

Among those taking the time to check on their neighbours are Becky, Mark, Eddie and Rosa, who have been keeping in touch with their street mates via a Whatsapp group chat.

The family said: “You couldn’t find a better road to live on, it is the kindest, friendliest and most community spirited place to live. We are very lucky.”

Becky, Eddie, Rosa and Mark have been clapping for the NHS and trying to keep spirits high in the road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Becky, Eddie, Rosa and Mark have been clapping for the NHS and trying to keep spirits high in the road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fellow neighbours Gill and Richard Spencer said: “We have lived in Cemetery Road for 30 years and we wouldn’t choose to live anywhere else.

“It is friendly, helpful, cheerful, accepting and resourceful – cheesy but true!”

MORE: New campaign launched to get people active during lockdown

EADT and Ipswich Star photographer Sarah Lucy Brown said the lockdown has highlighted the strong sense of community spirit and care in the road.

Residents of Cemetery Road are keeping in good spirits during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of Cemetery Road are keeping in good spirits during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is such a lovely road to live in,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly and always looks out for one another, especially in a time like this.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest Suffolk coronavirus news

Houses in the road have been displaying thank you messages to NHS staff and key workers during the coronavirus crisis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Houses in the road have been displaying thank you messages to NHS staff and key workers during the coronavirus crisis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gill and Richard said the community spirit in the road is what makes living there so great Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Gill and Richard said the community spirit in the road is what makes living there so great Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents of Cemetery Road are keeping in good spirits during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of Cemetery Road are keeping in good spirits during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rochelle Small, Roxanne Small and Jo Welham who said 'everybody needs good neighbours' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rochelle Small, Roxanne Small and Jo Welham who said 'everybody needs good neighbours' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Sign up to our newsletter for daily coronavirus updates