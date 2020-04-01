E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Is this the friendliest street in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 01 April 2020

Residents of Cemetery Road have shown the benefits of community spirit during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Neighbours in Cemetery Road are proving that community spirit is alive and well in Ipswich despite lockdown keeping them inside their homes.

Families have been waving and smiling at one another as they pass by on their daily walk, and many windows proudly display messages of support for the NHS.

Among those taking the time to check on their neighbours are Becky, Mark, Eddie and Rosa, who have been keeping in touch with their street mates via a Whatsapp group chat.

The family said: “You couldn’t find a better road to live on, it is the kindest, friendliest and most community spirited place to live. We are very lucky.”

Fellow neighbours Gill and Richard Spencer said: “We have lived in Cemetery Road for 30 years and we wouldn’t choose to live anywhere else.

“It is friendly, helpful, cheerful, accepting and resourceful – cheesy but true!”

EADT and Ipswich Star photographer Sarah Lucy Brown said the lockdown has highlighted the strong sense of community spirit and care in the road.

“It is such a lovely road to live in,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly and always looks out for one another, especially in a time like this.”

