Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Huge’ opportunities for talented young footballers in new youth partnership

PUBLISHED: 09:39 23 November 2018

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Scott Mitchell, Head of YDP recruitment at Ipswich, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Also pictured, Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town (left), with Bob Charlton, Andy Reynolds and Travis Cole from Lowestoft Town FC. Picture: Mick Howes

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Scott Mitchell, Head of YDP recruitment at Ipswich, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Also pictured, Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town (left), with Bob Charlton, Andy Reynolds and Travis Cole from Lowestoft Town FC. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Exciting opportunities await aspiring footballers after a new partnership was agreed this week.

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Picture: Mick HowesIpswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Picture: Mick Howes

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development.

Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town, said: “We already run a successful partnership with AFC Sudbury on a similar model and we are launching a new centre of excellence with Lowestoft Town, starting with an U13 squad for next season.

“We are looking to develop the players into academy football and we are excited about offering a higher level of football for the boys in this area.”

The new U13 squad will represent the Ipswich Town centre of excellence, in association with Lowestoft Town, as they wear Lowestoft shirts and participate as a team in the Eastern Junior Alliance for the 2019/20 season.

Open trials will be held, with details to follow in the coming weeks, as the U13 team next season will train twice a week, ahead of Sunday matches. The new partnership model with Ipswich Town FC will eventually run for those in the age range from U13 to U16.

“In year two we will run U13 and U14 sides, with an U13, U14 and U15 side in year three and so on,” Mr Beale said.

“Players have a great opportunity to make that progression to academy football, and the progression right through the programme has been fantastic.

“Over the past few seasons, using the model of a team in the Eastern Junior Alliance, we have produced eight academy players in two-and-a-half seasons - that highlights what can be achieved.”

Lowestoft Town assistant manager Andy Reynolds said: “For us, as a club, to now work alongside Ipswich to develop and showcase the talent there is in this area is fantastic. A number of players from this area have gone into professional academies and done well – such as Travis Cole and Jake Reed – and there are players that definitely have the potential, but maybe they need a shop window to further progress. This centre can provide that.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

26 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

07:53 Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

07:30 Amy Gibbons
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Recorded abuse crimes up, but most victims still decline further action

05:30 Tom Potter
About 13% of crime is related to domestic abuse in Suffolk. The same percentage of domestic abuse offences result in charges Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Domestic abuse now accounts for one in every eight Suffolk crimes and almost half of all homicides.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

53 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

56 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Head of Stowmarket autism club gets members ready for independent life

09:15 Jake Foxford
There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Sometimes it is the little things in life, such as food shopping, buying a train ticket or going to the cinema, which are taken for granted.

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Yesterday, 22:21 Amy Gibbons
Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station in what police are treating as a hate crime.

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide