Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cerys Hall?

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cerys Hall was last seen at her home address in east Ipswich at around 7.30pm yesterday – just two days after she returned home following a previous period missing.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

You may also want to watch:

Cerys is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, is of slim build and with very long, straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top and dark grey/black ripped jeans.

A police spokesman appealed for the public to help find her – and urged anyone spotting her to call officers.

He said: “Officers and family are concerned for Cerys’ welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant in Ipswich on 101.”