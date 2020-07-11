E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cerys Hall?

PUBLISHED: 13:58 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 11 July 2020

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen at her home address in east Ipswich at around 7.30pm yesterday – just two days after she returned home following a previous period missing.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

You may also want to watch:

Cerys is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, is of slim build and with very long, straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top and dark grey/black ripped jeans.

A police spokesman appealed for the public to help find her – and urged anyone spotting her to call officers.

He said: “Officers and family are concerned for Cerys’ welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant in Ipswich on 101.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New scheme aims to bring fresh traders to stalls on Ipswich Market

Ipswich council is hoping to attract new traders to the town's market. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Days Gone By - Cheering on cycle races through Suffolk over the decades

A cycle race along Felixstowe sea front in April 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cerys Hall?

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Traffic slow on A12 after car catches fire

Fire crews are dealing with a car fire on the A12 Picture: ARCHANT

Doorstep portraits from Ipswich street offer glimpse into life in lockdown

Philip King took photos of people in Ipswich exercising during the coronavirus lockdown. Tom, Peta, Teddy and Julie were having a walk through the local fields which they discovered during the lockdown period. Picture: PHILIP JC KING