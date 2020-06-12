E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Cerys Hall?

PUBLISHED: 14:27 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 12 June 2020

Cerys Hall, 16, was last seen at her home in south-east Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Cerys Hall, 16, was last seen at her home in south-east Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are renewing an appeal for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen at her home in the Rivers Estate in south-east Ipswich at around 4pm on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

She is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with very long, straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a navy or black t-shirt, a black jacket and white trainers and was carrying a large black River Island bag.

Suffolk police suspect she may be in the vicinity of Ipswich town centre.

Anyone with information on Cerys’ whereabouts is urged to contact the South East Neighbourhood Response Team at Rhodes House on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters tackling bus blaze near Port of Felixstowe

The fire service has been called to a bus fire in Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

Corn Exchange toilets and Christchurch Park kiosk reopening

' Keep Left ' signage has been placed on the main shopping streets of Ipswich - this is pointing towards a convenient facility at the Cornh Exchange. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Black couple say police action was ‘upsetting’ after being accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’

Ingrid Antione-Oniyoke and Falil Oniyoke were stopped by police in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Double stabbing trial rescheduled due to pandemic

Police were called to a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe, on New Year's Day Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24