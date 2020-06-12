Have you seen missing 16-year-old Cerys Hall?

Cerys Hall, 16, was last seen at her home in south-east Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are renewing an appeal for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cerys Hall was last seen at her home in the Rivers Estate in south-east Ipswich at around 4pm on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

She is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with very long, straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a navy or black t-shirt, a black jacket and white trainers and was carrying a large black River Island bag.

Suffolk police suspect she may be in the vicinity of Ipswich town centre.

Anyone with information on Cerys’ whereabouts is urged to contact the South East Neighbourhood Response Team at Rhodes House on 101.