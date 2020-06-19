Have you seen missing 16-year-old Cerys Hall?

Police are appealing for help after a 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen in Medway Road at 10pm on Thursday.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and has long, straight blonde hair.

Cerys was wearing black ripped jeans and a black T-shirt, and has a butterfly tattoo at the top of her left arm.

Police are concerned for Cerys’ welfare and have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Ipswich police on 101.