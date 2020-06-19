E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Have you seen missing 16-year-old Cerys Hall?

PUBLISHED: 06:31 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:45 19 June 2020

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help after a 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen in Medway Road at 10pm on Thursday.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and has long, straight blonde hair.

Cerys was wearing black ripped jeans and a black T-shirt, and has a butterfly tattoo at the top of her left arm.

Police are concerned for Cerys’ welfare and have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Ipswich police on 101.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

