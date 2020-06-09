E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Officers concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 11:16 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 09 June 2020

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 16-year-old female from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen in the area of Medway Road, Ipswich at 4pm on Monday, June 8.

Cerys is described as white female, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, very long straight dark blonde hair, wearing black leggings, navy or black tee-shirt, black jacket and white trainers.

She is also believed to be carrying a large black River Island bag.

Officers and family are concerned for Cery’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Ipswich Police Station on 101.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

