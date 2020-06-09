Officers concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old girl

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 16-year-old female from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen in the area of Medway Road, Ipswich at 4pm on Monday, June 8.

Cerys is described as white female, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, very long straight dark blonde hair, wearing black leggings, navy or black tee-shirt, black jacket and white trainers.

She is also believed to be carrying a large black River Island bag.

Officers and family are concerned for Cery’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Ipswich Police Station on 101.