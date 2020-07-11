Missing Ipswich teen Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teen Cerys Hall has been found. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 17-year-old girl from Ipswich who went missing last night has been found.

Cerys Hall was reported missing from her east Ipswich address at 7.30pm on Friday, July 10, as her family were concerned for her welfare.

Police have thanked the media and the public for their help with this matter.