Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Cerys Hall was last seen at her home address on Friday, July 24 2020.

She was discovered missing at 4.30pm and has not been seen since.

Cerys is described as female, white, 5’7” tall, slim build; she has long brown and blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing dark grey skinny jeans and a black vest top.

Officers are concerned for Cerys Hall’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 395 July 24 2020.