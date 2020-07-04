E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Cerys Hall after third disappearance this week

PUBLISHED: 07:15 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 04 July 2020

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Ipswich for the third time this week – sparking a police appeal to find her.

Cerys Hall was last seen at around 7pm yesterday in the area of the Rivers estate.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and slim.

She has long blonde hair with dark roots, which was up in a bun when she was last seen.

The 16-year-old was wearing grey ripped jeans and a white crop top, and was carrying a black handbag.

Cerys has been reported missing three times this week – last weekend, and then again on Wednesday, when she was found safely.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Cerys, or has information on where she might be, to call Suffolk police on 101.

Callers should quote the reference number SC-04072020-43.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy have Ipswich pubs been on the first day of reopening?

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy have Ipswich pubs been on the first day of reopening?

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How busy have Ipswich pubs been on the first day of reopening?

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Super Saturday - Hairdressers, pubs and restaurants re-open in Suffolk

Suffolk pubs are making their long-awaited return on Super Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Cerys Hall after third disappearance this week

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Funeral of US airman based at RAF Lakenheath being livestreamed online

Lieutenant Kenneth 'Kage' Allen, pictured with his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

The property in Anglesea Road has a guide price of £1.2million Picture: FINE & COUNTRY