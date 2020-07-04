Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Cerys Hall after third disappearance this week

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Ipswich for the third time this week – sparking a police appeal to find her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cerys Hall was last seen at around 7pm yesterday in the area of the Rivers estate.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and slim.

She has long blonde hair with dark roots, which was up in a bun when she was last seen.

The 16-year-old was wearing grey ripped jeans and a white crop top, and was carrying a black handbag.

Cerys has been reported missing three times this week – last weekend, and then again on Wednesday, when she was found safely.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Cerys, or has information on where she might be, to call Suffolk police on 101.

Callers should quote the reference number SC-04072020-43.