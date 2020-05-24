Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 12:53 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 25 May 2020
A 16-year-old girl from Ipswich is missing and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Police are looking for Cerys Hall, who was last seen leaving her home in Ipswich in the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 25).
She is described as 5ft 7in tall, white and of a slim build.
She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a green tracksuit top.
Police ask that anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 and quote reference number 462 24/5/20.
