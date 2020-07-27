Missing Ipswich teen Cerys Hall found
PUBLISHED: 15:53 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 27 July 2020
Archant
Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, Suffolk police have confirmed.
Miss Hall, 17, was reported missing from the town on Saturday, July 25, but returned home this afternoon (Monday, July 27).
A Suffolk police spokeswoman thanked the public for their assistance during the earlier appeal.
