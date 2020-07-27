E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Missing Ipswich teen Cerys Hall found

PUBLISHED: 15:53 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 27 July 2020

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has returned home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has returned home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, Suffolk police have confirmed.

Miss Hall, 17, was reported missing from the town on Saturday, July 25, but returned home this afternoon (Monday, July 27).

A Suffolk police spokeswoman thanked the public for their assistance during the earlier appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

£26m floorcoverings distribution centre opens in town

Headlam Group's new centre in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: HEADLAM

No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

More busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Works will take place in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

£26m floorcoverings distribution centre opens in town

Headlam Group's new centre in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: HEADLAM

No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

More busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Works will take place in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

£26m floorcoverings distribution centre opens in town

Headlam Group's new centre in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: HEADLAM

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Poulter backs search for best small shop in area after Covid-19 crisis

Dr Dan Poulter is urging businesses like the Green River Cafe in Debenham to enter the small shops competition. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN