Missing Ipswich teen Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has returned home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, Suffolk police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miss Hall, 17, was reported missing from the town on Saturday, July 25, but returned home this afternoon (Monday, July 27).

A Suffolk police spokeswoman thanked the public for their assistance during the earlier appeal.