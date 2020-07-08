E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall reported missing

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 08 July 2020

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police have issued an appeal to help find missing 16-year-old girl Cerys Hall.

Cerys was last seen at her home in the east of Ipswich on Tuesday, July 7, at around 3pm.

It is believed she headed into the town centre, although her current whereabouts are not known.

Cerys is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build with “very long” blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and black leggings, and is believed to have been carrying a large, black River Island bag.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers and Cerys’ family are concerned for her welfare, and have pleaded for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Those with information regarding her disappearance are asked to contact the duty sergeant in Ipswich on 101.

