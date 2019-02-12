Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

First look at 200 homes set to be built in Old Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 February 2019

Some of the new homes at the development, off Ferry Road, will offer sea views Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

Some of the new homes at the development, off Ferry Road, will offer sea views Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

Generator Group

Old Felixstowe is set to be transformed with the creation of nearly 200 homes – and developers have released the first images of what the properties will look like.

CGI of Laureate Fields, Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - a development by the Generator Group Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUPCGI of Laureate Fields, Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - a development by the Generator Group Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

The homes are being built on 11 acres of farmland off Ferry Road and will be known as Laureate Fields.

Developers The Generator Group, are busy on the site with a launch of a marketing suite planned in the summer 2019.

There are 197 new homes planned on the site, some of which will have coastal views.

It is next to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Computer generated image of the Laureate Fields development, Old Felixstowe which is under construction. Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUPComputer generated image of the Laureate Fields development, Old Felixstowe which is under construction. Picture: THE GENERATOR GROUP

The range of homes being built include one, two and three bedroom houses, as well as apartments and affordable homes.

Ahead of developments archaeologists found evidence of early life on the site, with ancient coins, flints and evidence of ditched field systems spanning the Early Neolithic, late Bronze Age and Anglo-Saxon periods.

The archaeological investigations by Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service discovered key evidence of early human occupation of the site.

There were worked flints, pottery fragments and a hoard of silver coins of Aethelred II (known as Aethelred the Unready) from AD 997-1006.

The developers intend displaying the finds in the marketing suite when it opens later this year.

The Generator Group closed a £12.5million revolving debt package with funders Wellesley Group to develop the site out.

The project generated huge opposition when the plans were first drawn up with traffic worries among the objections.

In total, there will be 131 properties for sale on the open market, and 66 affordable homes. Generator will also deliver the associated roads, infrastructure, car parking, landscaping and public open spaces.

The site borders an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; therefore, the designs sensitively complement the natural surroundings, a spokesman said.

He added: “A generous area of public open space at the centre of the development provides a focal point and will incorporate a children’s play area. This links with the site’s entrance via a tree-lined boulevard, while extensive landscaping, including a buffer of trees to the site boundary, helps it to blend with the surrounding landscape.”

Most Read

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I can’t wait to get started again’ - Irish striker Drinan rejoins former club Waterford on loan

Aaron Drinan has rejoined Waterford on loan. Picture; ROSS HALLS

Nino Severino: Goalkeepers are such a different breed

Nigel Ling, left, and Nino Severino, right, with a group of the young goalkeepers in his charge Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Ed Sheeran plays first concert of 2019 world tour - on his way to Ipswich in August

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Nearly 18,000 speeding drivers in Suffolk take awareness courses

Detective Inspector Chris Hinitt from the Roads and Armed Policing Team Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists