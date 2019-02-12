First look at 200 homes set to be built in Old Felixstowe

Some of the new homes at the development, off Ferry Road, will offer sea views

Old Felixstowe is set to be transformed with the creation of nearly 200 homes – and developers have released the first images of what the properties will look like.

CGI of Laureate Fields, Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - a development by the Generator Group

The homes are being built on 11 acres of farmland off Ferry Road and will be known as Laureate Fields.

Developers The Generator Group, are busy on the site with a launch of a marketing suite planned in the summer 2019.

There are 197 new homes planned on the site, some of which will have coastal views.

It is next to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Computer generated image of the Laureate Fields development, Old Felixstowe which is under construction.

The range of homes being built include one, two and three bedroom houses, as well as apartments and affordable homes.

Ahead of developments archaeologists found evidence of early life on the site, with ancient coins, flints and evidence of ditched field systems spanning the Early Neolithic, late Bronze Age and Anglo-Saxon periods.

The archaeological investigations by Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service discovered key evidence of early human occupation of the site.

There were worked flints, pottery fragments and a hoard of silver coins of Aethelred II (known as Aethelred the Unready) from AD 997-1006.

The developers intend displaying the finds in the marketing suite when it opens later this year.

The Generator Group closed a £12.5million revolving debt package with funders Wellesley Group to develop the site out.

The project generated huge opposition when the plans were first drawn up with traffic worries among the objections.

In total, there will be 131 properties for sale on the open market, and 66 affordable homes. Generator will also deliver the associated roads, infrastructure, car parking, landscaping and public open spaces.

The site borders an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; therefore, the designs sensitively complement the natural surroundings, a spokesman said.

He added: “A generous area of public open space at the centre of the development provides a focal point and will incorporate a children’s play area. This links with the site’s entrance via a tree-lined boulevard, while extensive landscaping, including a buffer of trees to the site boundary, helps it to blend with the surrounding landscape.”