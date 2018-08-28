Sunny

Opinion

Farming opinion: Chair of governors asks what now for Easton and Otley College in wake of shock Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 12:01 18 November 2018

Mark Pendlington

Chair of governors at Easton and Otley College, Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chair of governors at Easton and Otley College, Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Chair of the board of governors at Easton and Otley College, Mark Pendlington, reflects on what will be needed to steer the college forward after its shock Ofsted rating

Chair of governors at Easton and Otley College, Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChair of governors at Easton and Otley College, Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are times in any organisation when focus and determination need to cut through the noise; and the expectations of all those who depend upon it have to be met, in full.

This is one such moment for Easton and Otley College and the more than 4,000 students who we teach, inspire and equip for some of the best and most exciting jobs and careers in our region – and beyond. Food, drink and agriculture is the biggest industry in our region, and its largest employer, and it depends on us to help it thrive and succeed.

Which is why a little over a year ago, with the fortunes of the college at a particularly low ebb, the board invited me to take over as chair. I had no hesitation in joining the team, to help get to grips with the big and fundamental challenges.

The job of turnaround began immediately. Not just to return the college to business as usual, but to set a whole new direction. To anticipate and provide the talent and resources the land-based sector will need to compete, grow and thrive in a post Brexit world. A world where skills in science, technology and innovation will be as essential and highly prized as the more traditional skills.

There is a place at Easton and Otley for students of all talents, abilities and ambitions.

Which is why we have spent the last year, under the outstanding leadership of principal Jane Townsend, getting the college fit for purpose. We have secured our finances for the long term; a new senior leadership team has been recruited; and we have a three-year business plan that will future-proof our modern 21st Century land-based industry.

Our rapid progress in recent months has been recognised by our government regulators. But we believe that the recent Ofsted Inspection came too soon to allow this progress to be properly recognised with a higher grade assessment.

So we take from this a clear call to action: to continue to transform the quality of teaching and learning.

Having spent over 30 years in business, many of those in industries facing big reputational or financial challenges, my experience tells me that Easton and Otley is on the right trajectory for recovery and growth. We have the expertise, the plan and the investment available to deliver on our promises, and to give all our students – including those wishing to join us next year – the best possible start in life. We are not in the business of letting anyone down.

And in recent days, we have been reminded of the really amazing support we have from across the region. Including from MPs, and the leaders of business, community organisations, local government and land-based specialists. Most important of all, has been the spontaneous support received from parents, students and staff, for which we are so very grateful.

So this is not the time to rush to judgement. It’s time to knuckle down and earn the continued confidence and support of all those on whom we depend.

We must continue to earn their trust too – in particular that of our students who are with us every day, working hard, and who deserve the very best start in life, in one of the most exciting and dynamic industries of the future.

13 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Crowds watched in awe as a 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Ipswich Cornhill, just in time for the festival period.

16:30 David Kindred
Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

David Kindred takes a look at past building sites around Ipswich before the introduction of health and safety including St Margaret’s church and Fore Street.

09:59 Mariam Ghaemi
Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry driver has been arrested after his heavy goods vehicle crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

13:51 Megan Aldous
Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

11:21 Amy Gibbons
The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

11:10 Megan Aldous
Five things we discovered this week. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

From a new restaurant opening in Ipswich to finding out which Suffolk road is in the top 10 of riskiest roads in the East of England.

14:38 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

11:30 Mark Langford
Chantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Children’s authors took centre stage in a question and answer session in Ipswich.

Yesterday, 22:20 Andrew Hirst
A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Yesterday, 21:07 Andrew Hirst
McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Two knife wielding robbers threatened staff at an Ipswich convenience shop before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

