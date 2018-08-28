Rain

Rain

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

PUBLISHED: 13:53 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:53 23 December 2018

Liverpool Street Station - the railway gateway to East Anglia. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Liverpool Street Station - the railway gateway to East Anglia. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Rail bosses have announced a change which will make things more convenient for passengers from East Anglia travelling into Liverpool Street station.

Network Rail has set a date of April 1, 2019, for getting rid of all toilet charges at the stations they run - which include Liverpool Street, where passengers from Suffolk and Essex arrive on journeys to the capital.

Currently, there is a 30p charge for both men and women to use the toilets at the station, which are down the stairs opposite platform 11.

Accessible toilets and a baby change area, next to the ticket office on the concourse, are already free.

A spokeswoman said it was part of a drive “to make our stations more friendly, accessible and open to the people who use them every day.”

As well as Liverpool Street, other London stations where charges will be removed include King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington and Euston.

The move comes after Network Rail revealed the amount it had raised by charging people to use toilets had gone down by a third over the past year. It has already removed charges at a number of stations.

