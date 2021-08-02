Published: 7:00 PM August 2, 2021

Henry Moore, who recently appeared in the Great Pottery Throwdown, will be holding workshops at Pennikkity Pots Ceramics Cafe in Ipswich in August and September - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Henry Moore, who competed in the most recent series of the Great Pottery Throwdown, will be hosting workshops for children and adults at Pennikkity Pots in August and September.

Every Wednesday throughout August, the café and craft shop in Ipswich town centre will be hosting 'Hooray for Clay Sessions' which will be led either by Henry or the shop's resident ceramicist Allie Caley.

Henry's return will be particularly special for the shop's owner Penny Damant who gave him a job when he was fresh out of university.

Henry Moore and Allie Caley outside Pennikkity Pots in Ipswich - Credit: Penny Damant

Mrs Damant, who has owned the shop since 2008 said one Christmas Henry came into the shop holding a very scruffy cardboard box, asking about job opportunities.

Even though the shop was fully staffed at the time Mrs Damant said Henry's talent and personality made her take a chance on the young potter, she said: "I knew I couldn't afford him but I couldn't afford not to have him either."

Henry started out working on the shop floor setting up pottery sessions for those using the café and then progressed to running workshops.

However it wasn't until he moved on to another job that he was eventually persuaded to apply for the Channel 4 show.

"I was actually the person who put his reference in to get his place on the programme, so I knew the big secret which I had to keep quiet all the way through lockdown and I couldn't tell any of the staff."

She added: "Obviously he did really well and its made his dream come true because now he is a full time potter and that's all off the back of the programme."

Henry Moore used to work at Pennikkity Pots in Ipswich - Credit: Penny Damant

The Hooray For Clay summer workshops will all complement Pennikkity Pot's current theme of 'staycation'. As well as the workshops in August, Henry will be starting a four-week-long clay evening course on September 15.

Children aged seven above will be able to create tropical leaf dishes with Allie on August 4 and 25, and tiki head tiles with Henry on August 18.

You can find out more information on the summer workshops and clay course by messaging Pennikkity Pots on Facebook or by calling them on - 01473 216865.



















