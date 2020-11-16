Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Several students at an Ipswich secondary school are isolating after a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Headteacher Craig D'Cunha has written to parents after the Covid-19 case was confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Headteacher Craig D'Cunha has written to parents after the Covid-19 case was confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chantry Academy, in Mallard Way, has written to parents after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed on Monday.

The school has notified Public Health England and a “small number” of students will be required to isolate for 14 days.

You may also want to watch:

It is not clear whether a student or member of staff tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Craig D’Cunha said: “We have been made aware of a member of our school community who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

MORE: Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate