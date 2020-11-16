E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 14:28 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 16 November 2020

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Several students at an Ipswich secondary school are isolating after a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus.

Chantry Academy, in Mallard Way, has written to parents after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed on Monday.

The school has notified Public Health England and a “small number” of students will be required to isolate for 14 days.

It is not clear whether a student or member of staff tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Craig D’Cunha said: “We have been made aware of a member of our school community who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

MORE: Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

