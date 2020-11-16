Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case
PUBLISHED: 14:28 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 16 November 2020
Several students at an Ipswich secondary school are isolating after a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus.
Chantry Academy, in Mallard Way, has written to parents after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed on Monday.
The school has notified Public Health England and a “small number” of students will be required to isolate for 14 days.
It is not clear whether a student or member of staff tested positive for the virus.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Craig D’Cunha said: “We have been made aware of a member of our school community who has tested positive for Covid-19.
“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.
“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”
