Two members of staff at Chantry Academy test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 October 2020

Two members of staff at Chantry Academy have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two members of staff at Chantry Academy in Ipswich have tested positive for Covid-19, meaning another five staff and roughly 11 pupils are now self-isolating.

Craig D'Cunha, executive principal for Chantry Academy, said the Covid cases were inevitable. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYCraig D'Cunha, executive principal for Chantry Academy, said the Covid cases were inevitable. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The school, run by the Active Learning Trust, confirmed the news today that any staff and pupils who had come into contact with them were to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

It is not believed that either of the two staff cases are linked to the pupil who tested positive last week.

A total of 29 students were asked to self-isolate for 14 days in relation to that case.

Craig D’Cunha, executive principal for the Mallard Way school, said: “It is inevitable that we get Covid cases because the virus is out there in the community.

“We do have to take the mitigation seriously in addition to all of the other precautions such as hand sanitising and a one way system which have made the school a much safer place to be.

“I understand that people are anxious but it is inevitable that this will happen.”

Several other Ipswich schools have confirmed cases of coronavirus and hundreds of pupils are expected be self-isolating over half-term.

