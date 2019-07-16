Gallery

'Their night to shine' - Chantry Academy's prom in pictures

Chantry Academy''s 2019 prom. Picture: GORDON WHITE GORDON WHITE

An "incredible group of young people" from Chantry Academy dressed up to the nines for their end of year prom.

In total 97 students from the school in Mallard Way, Ipswich attended the event at the Best Western Ipswich hotel on Thursday, July 11, supported by 30 members of staff.

A spokesman for the academy said: "Prom is our final celebration with year-11, to mark the end of their time with us at Chantry Academy.

"It is their night to shine.

"The positive atmosphere on the night was testament to what an incredible group of young people they are.

"And we really do wish them the very best of everything, as they embark on the next part of their adventure."

Several school across Suffolk have been celebrating the end of the academic year with proms and balls to wave departing students goodbye.

