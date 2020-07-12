E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Large Ipswich school wins high praise for superb arts lessons and activities

12 July, 2020 - 10:33
Chantry Academy, part of the Active Learning Trust, has been awarded the Platinum Artsmark Award by Arts Council England for the school’s commitment to arts and cultural education. Picture: CHANTRY ACADEMY

Archant

Ipswich’s Chantry Academy has been named as one of best schools in the country for arts activities - after winning the country’s highest possible grading for cultural education.

Arts Council England gives Artsmark Awards for schools “which build young people’s confidence, character and resilience through arts and cultural education”.

The Active Learning Trust school impressed assessors so much with activities like its colour run in aid of mental health charity Mind, as well pupils’ learning of Shakespeare, they gave the academy a platinum award - the highest level, which puts it among the very best schools for arts provision in the country.

The school also held an arts weeks linked to theme of festivals and holidays and has worked with Ipswich-based DanceEast to develop students’ performance skills.

Chantry Academy’s Artsmark assessment report said: “The value Chantry Academy place on the Arts is highly commendable.

“The use of student art leaders to support and deliver the arts and whole school projects to pupils and staff in other settings shows your commitment to involving students in an authentic and meaningful way.”

The Artsmark will now be valid for two years.

Craig D’Cunha, executive principal at Chantry Academy, said: “At Chantry Academy, we strive for excellence and quality in everything we do and believe there should be no barriers when it comes to learning.”

