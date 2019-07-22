Amazing Chantry Academy students rewarded at celebration night

Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school''s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE Gordon White

For these young Chantry Academy students who have spent a year working hard, this was their just reward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE

The school in Mallard Way held a celebration evening where approximately 60 awards were given to young people, with prizes for individual subjects as well as a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) award and one for resilience.

You may also want to watch:

Craig D'Cunha, principal of the academy, said of the event on Wednesday, July 18: "It's a chance to celebrate the success of our students - not just the academic but the community participation element as well."

Even though good exam results are a reward for the students, Mr D'Cunha said it was also important to recognise "broader values".

Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE

He added that there were "so many kids who could've won" awards but that judges had to make tough decisions about who to select as the winners.

Earlier this month, year-11 students at Chantry Academy were given "their night to shine" at their leavers' prom.