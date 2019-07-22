Partly Cloudy

Amazing Chantry Academy students rewarded at celebration night

22 July, 2019 - 16:05
Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE

Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school''s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE

Gordon White

For these young Chantry Academy students who have spent a year working hard, this was their just reward.

Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITEChantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE

The school in Mallard Way held a celebration evening where approximately 60 awards were given to young people, with prizes for individual subjects as well as a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) award and one for resilience.

Craig D'Cunha, principal of the academy, said of the event on Wednesday, July 18: "It's a chance to celebrate the success of our students - not just the academic but the community participation element as well."

Even though good exam results are a reward for the students, Mr D'Cunha said it was also important to recognise "broader values".

Chantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITEChantry Academy students were given awards at the school'’s celebration evening. Picture: GORDON WHITE

He added that there were "so many kids who could've won" awards but that judges had to make tough decisions about who to select as the winners.

Earlier this month, year-11 students at Chantry Academy were given "their night to shine" at their leavers' prom.

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help 'miracle' child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after 'horrendous attack'

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Can you help find missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds?

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Teachers' pay rise will mean 'less money to spend on pupils'

Teachers across the UK will receive a 2.75% pay rise as part of government plans Picture: GPOINTSTUDIO/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO

Patients could face trip down A12 in hospital treatment shake-up

Architect's impression of the new elective orthopaedics centre planned for either Ipswich or Colchester hospital Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS
