In pictures: Chantry Academy's colour run

Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN

Add a splash of yellow, pink and blue to a fun run and you're guaranteed to gets lots of smiling children.

Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN

But the smiles from these Chantry Academy pupils are not just because they are having a great time, but also because their antics have helped raise awareness of the importance of good mental health.

The Ipswich school held the colour run as part of an arts week, which began with a drumming and ukulele workshop before moving onto a dance workshop exploring colours and emotion.

Students from different year groups came together to choreograph a full contemporary style dance piece, before moving onto a textiles workshop the next day where they painted their hands.

Usually their teachers would not want students making too much of a mess, but one workshop was devoted to the technique of splattering to add colouring and texture to artwork.

Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN

And there was more than a splattering of colour on the final day of the week, when year-seven to year-nine pupils took part in a colour run to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

A spokesman for Chantry Academy said: "Arts week has become an annual event in our academic calendar and we focus on something different each year.

"This year we looked at the celebration of Holi and used the stimulus of colour to investigate creativity in each workshop.

Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN

"Next year we will host arts week again and promises to be even bigger and better."

A performing arts careers fair was also held during the week, where university, college and theatre providers spoke with students about the career options that are available.

Staff from Lincoln University held a practical dance workshop for the children.

Students rounded off the week by making canapés during a day of cookery lessons for an evening of celebration, with a little help from guest chef Leroy Manhertz.

Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN Chantry Academy held a colour run as part of an arts week. Picture: STEPH LINCOLN

Primary school children were also invited to join in the various events and workshops.