29 students self-isolating at Chantry Academy after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 16 October 2020

Chantry Academy has confirmed that a student at the school has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A total of 29 students at Chantry Academy are self-isolating for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Executive headteacher of Chantry Academy, Craig D'Cunha, said: Executive headteacher of Chantry Academy, Craig D'Cunha, said: "All parents have been informed of the confirmed case and the school remains open as normal to all other students." Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The school, run by the Active Learning Trust, said it immediately followed the procedure advised by the Department for Education and Public Health England following confirmation of the case.

Craig D’Cunha, executive principal for Chantry Academy, said: “As a precautionary measure, 29 students will now be self-isolating at home for a period of 14 days.

“This is a scenario we have prepared for and unfortunate as it is, we and the Active Learning Trust always put the safety of our students and whole school community first.

“Learning will be carried out remotely for these students in line with their current timetable in order to minimise any disruption and we look forward to welcoming them back when we can.

“All parents have been informed of the confirmed case and the school remains open as normal to all other students.

“We will continue to take every precaution here at the academy to ensure their safety and wellbeing.”

The news comes after approximately 200 pupils at Ipswich’s Copleston High School have been asked to self-isolate as a precaution – after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

MORE: 200 pupils self-isolating at large Ipswich school after positive Covid-19 case

Copleston principal Andy Green said it made the decision to take a safety-first approach and ask the pupils to self-isolate because the member of staff had taught a number of different year groups when possibly infectious.

MORE: Staff member at Ipswich special needs school tests positive for coronavirus

The Bridge School in Ipswich also confirmed that 31 pupils are isolating for 14 days after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

