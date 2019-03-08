Nostalgia

Wacky and colourful costumes on display during the Chantry fun run from 1995

The entrants' costumes were inspired by Alice in Wonderland for the run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

From the wacky to the colourful, we take a look back to when Chantry Secondary School held a school wide fun run as students took advantage to dress how they like for the event.

Even Dopey took part in the fun run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Even Dopey took part in the fun run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The event was held in 1995 and the students had loads of fun with their costumes - those taking part included Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Alice in Wonderland and the playing card servants that served the Queen of Hearts.

Students enjoying the fun run half way through Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Students enjoying the fun run half way through Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Some youngsters dressed as St Trinian's schoolgirls - adapting theirown school uniforms - and others included a collection of hippies who even went to the lengths of creating their own peace picket signs.

Some of the other students went for a more relaxed uniform look during the run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Some of the other students went for a more relaxed uniform look during the run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Did you take part in the fun fun at Chantry High?

Did you take part in the Chantry fun run in 1995? Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Did you take part in the Chantry fun run in 1995? Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Can you spot any familiar faces - or can you see any former classmates or even yourself in our pictures?

Fans of Right Said Fred come together for the run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Fans of Right Said Fred come together for the run Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

To share your memories of the event and the school contact imagecurators@archant.co.uk