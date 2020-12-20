Chantry Grasshoppers' delight at new kit - thanks to generous sponsor
Published: 9:30 AM December 20, 2020
An under-eights football team is sporting a smart new kit for training and matches - thanks to generous sponsorship from an Ipswich decorating firm.
Chantry Grasshoppers FC Under-Eights will play in navy and sky in the Saturday Suffolk Youth Football League thanks to the cash from John Bree, of Brees Decorating.
Mr Bree, who is also helping to coach the young players, sponsored the team's rain jackets as well.
Nick Ward, from Chantry Grasshoppers, said the team was "extremely grateful" for the kind donation.
"Thanks to John Bree and family at Brees Decorating for helping to sponsor our team especially in the current tough times for all," Mr Ward said.
