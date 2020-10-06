Man arrested after drugs and cash seized from Chantry home

A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug in Chantry. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and supplying drugs after cash and illegal substances were seized at a home in Chantry.

Officers from the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team and Scorpion Team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Ipswich suburb on Monday, October 5.

A large amount of cash was recovered alongside what are believed to be illegal drugs.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.