Man arrested after drugs and cash seized from Chantry home
PUBLISHED: 15:22 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 06 October 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and supplying drugs after cash and illegal substances were seized at a home in Chantry.
Officers from the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team and Scorpion Team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Ipswich suburb on Monday, October 5.
A large amount of cash was recovered alongside what are believed to be illegal drugs.
A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.