‘Litter problem has got worse’: War against rubbish on Ipswich estate restarts

The Chantry Wombles is restarting its litter picks after the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured is the group's first litter pick in February. Picture: CAROLINE SCHUG Archant

A litter picking group started by a mum and her young son in Chantry before lockdown is to resume its campaign - after saying the problem “has got worse” since the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caroline and Ryan Schug started the Wombles litter picking group after becoming 'fed up' with the amount of rubbish in Chantry. Picture: CAROLINE SCHUG Caroline and Ryan Schug started the Wombles litter picking group after becoming 'fed up' with the amount of rubbish in Chantry. Picture: CAROLINE SCHUG

Caroline Schug and her son Ryan set up the Chantry Wombles in February this year after saying they were “fed up” of seeing rubbish strewn across roads, pavements and green areas across the Ipswich suburb.

MORE: ‘Fed up of it’ - mum and eight-year-old boy set up new litter-picking group

Their first litter pick saw them clear up 176 cans and bottles, a mattress and even a 16-year-old crisp packet - but subsequent events had to be cancelled, as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

MORE: ‘Disappointed’: 171 cans and bottles littered across Ipswich estate

The Chantry Wombles is restarting its efforts on Saturday, September 5, with litter pickers meeting at the Ellenbrook Green shops in Ellenbrook Road and collecting as much as rubbish as they can between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Ms Schug said she was “very much looking forward to getting the group litter picks back up and running, not only for the sake of keeping Chantry clean and looking after the environment but to meet new like-minded people too”.

You may also want to watch:

However, she says growing amounts of PPE litter - where people have dumped used face masks and gloves on the ground - alongside an increasing amount of plastic thrown from car windows means the group’s campaign is much-needed.

MORE: ‘Horrendous’ - dirty masks and gloves dumped around Ipswich shows ‘complete disrespect’

“The litter problem in the area has got worse as we have come out of lockdown, with discarded PPE now added to the list of cans, bottles, food wrappers and baby wipes that are thrown on the floor or out of car windows,” she said.

“Hopefully getting the group litter picks going again will encourage others to care for our environment too - either by thinking again about discarding the litter on the ground or getting involved in litter picking themselves either with us in a group or out by themselves.

Volunteers will keep socially distant at all times, with organisers splitting into groups of six people covering different areas once they have discussed coronavirus safety rules.

Volunteers have been asked to bring their own gloves, litter pickers, buckets and hand sanitiser if they have them. A limited amount is available to borrow if not.

Masks are optional, as the litter pick is outside. All equipment borrowed will be cleaned before and after with anti-viral spray.

For more information, visit the Chantry Wombles’ Facebook page.