Emergency services called to car crash on Ipswich estate

Police attended an accident in Kestrel Road, Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police were called to a single vehicle accident on the Chantry estate this evening.

The incident happened at around 6pm in Kestrel Road, Ipswich, and police and an ambulance attended the scene.

A police spokesman said the incident was dealt with quickly and there were no traffic problems. He added that there were no major injuries.