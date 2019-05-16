New Lego club to be launched in Chantry

Chantry Library is starting a new Lego club for adults with additional needs. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Norwich Science Festival 2018

A new Lego club is to be launched in Chantry to help adults with additional needs such an autism and learning difficulties.

Workers at Chantry Library had read that the toy, which has seen a resurgence in recent years after its first wave of popularity in 1980s and 1990s, has benefits for people with additional needs.

Research shows that Lego can be relaxing and build people's problem-solving skills, as well as their creativity.

So they decided to add another Lego club to the one held at the library for children on Sunday mornings.

"A support worker visiting the library suggested Lego might be a popular activity for adults with additional needs, as they'd read some research about the benefits of Lego for people with additional needs such as autism," said Chantry Library manager Vicky Mann.

"We already run a Lego session for children on Sunday mornings, so it seemed a good idea to run a second session for adults later in the day.

"The group is very new so we'd love to spread the word - anyone is welcome to come along and join in this Sunday and the June and July sessions."

The new club will run from 1pm to 2pm, starting on Sunday, May 19.

Further sessions will be held on June 16 and July 14.

Chantry Library also recently launched new Open Space sessions for 11 to 16-year-olds.

Any young people are welcome to come along to the new health and wellbeing group to listen to each other, chat and think over free refreshments and cold drinks.

They run on Thursdays from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.